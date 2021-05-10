Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 1.49%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

