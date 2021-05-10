Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $475.24

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $475.24 and last traded at $474.26, with a volume of 6530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $465.08.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Humana by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Humana by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

