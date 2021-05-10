Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,432. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGEN stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,655. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

