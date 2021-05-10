Huobi Token Price Tops $28.94 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $5.29 billion and $1.41 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.94 or 0.00050204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.65 or 0.00811267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00107042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.08 or 0.09234252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

