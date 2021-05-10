Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. 2,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,847. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

