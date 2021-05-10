Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.10. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,107. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.19 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

