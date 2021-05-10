Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 43,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

