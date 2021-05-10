Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.70. 33,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

