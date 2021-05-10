Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $45.88. 4,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,384. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.