Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. 1,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

