HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HUYA were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $17,559,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

HUYA stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

