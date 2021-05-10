Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

