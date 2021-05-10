Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

