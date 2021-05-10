IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 128,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

