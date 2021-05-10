IFP Advisors Inc Buys 8,421 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIVO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO opened at $36.09 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.