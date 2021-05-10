Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $195.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

