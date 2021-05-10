Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.