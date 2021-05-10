Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $263.67. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.