Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

