Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 570 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,836,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.