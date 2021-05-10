IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

