IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

TSE IGM opened at C$44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

