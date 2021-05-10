iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,335. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $351,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

