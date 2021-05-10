iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $23.78. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5,077 shares.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHRT. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

