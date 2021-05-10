iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

