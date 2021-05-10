Illumina (ILMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

5/4/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents is appreciative. Medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits is praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

4/28/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/16/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $441.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina’s lower sequencing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-led business disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Pandemic-led fall in total microarray revenues is also concerning. Contraction of both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues. Yet, gradually improving business climate buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents look impressive. Recent partnerships augur well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. Strong solvency position is a plus. Illumina’s fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.46. 771,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

