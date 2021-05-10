Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $383.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

