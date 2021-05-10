Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Shares Down 3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

About Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

