Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Independent Bank worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.