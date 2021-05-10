Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5,282.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00084483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00106420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.48 or 0.00791767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.19 or 0.08995069 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.