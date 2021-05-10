Infini Master Fund Purchases 3,280 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Infini Master Fund raised its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 126.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

