Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 570,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,365. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

