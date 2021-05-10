Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $9,299.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

