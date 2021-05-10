Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Purchases $163,200.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
