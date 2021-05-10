Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Purchases $163,200.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

