Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $2,179,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALKS stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.