Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO Sells $1,757,250.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $74.55.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

