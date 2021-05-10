Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 2,208 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. 218,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,880. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

