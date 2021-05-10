Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director Sells $1,135,555.20 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $342.55 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.91.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.