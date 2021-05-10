Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,309,380.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 5,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$23,750.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.81. 2,069,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

