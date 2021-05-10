Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells 6,225 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,676. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

