Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PATK stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.