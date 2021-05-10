Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

RCKY stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

