Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.62. 105,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

