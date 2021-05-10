Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $104.60.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.