Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.42 million.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.33. 80,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,540. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

