Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 6.1% After Earnings Beat

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79. 1,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

