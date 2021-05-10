International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

IFF stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.53. 79,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,526. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.