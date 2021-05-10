International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.47

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 1467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

