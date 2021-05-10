Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,954. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $603.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

