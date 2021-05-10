Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) fell 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.94. 4,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 204,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of research firms have commented on XENT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

